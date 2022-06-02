Forum: Provide free healthcare test kits to check nicotine exposure due to second-hand smoke

I agree with Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on adopting preventive care strategies rather than treating sicknesses (More public policies to support family doctors in push for preventive healthcare: Ong Ye Kung, May 23).

Prevention is better than cure. One good example of preventable illnesses is the diseases caused by nicotine exposure in second-hand smoke such as lung cancer, heart disease and stroke.

Victims of second-hand smoke are often unaware of the extent of the damage until they suffer serious medical problems. By that time, it is already too late.

Therefore, it is important to have a simple and non-invasive method that can detect nicotine exposure and enable preventative measures to be taken early.

One such test is the cotinine test that can determine the level of cotinine in one's body. Cotinine is a chemical the body makes after exposure to nicotine, and remains in the body longer than nicotine.

The cotinine test is already being used by the Health Promotion Board's Quit Smoking programme to check participants' smoke-free status.

Participants receive a free DIY Cotinine Test Kit which is easy to use at home.

The test kits can also be bought, but the price depends on the vendor and number bought and can cost nearly $10 a piece.

The cotinine test should be offered for free by healthcare providers, especially polyclinics, as part of a health check-up package or prescribed homecare. Efforts to stay healthy should not be compromised.

The test results can provide details which will help victims of second-hand smoke keep nicotine levels in check, and to take action and precautions early.

They can also serve as reliable evidence of second-hand smoke harm to discourage smokers from polluting their neighbours' homes, since there is still no law protecting residents from exposure to nicotine at home.

Chong Ling Eng