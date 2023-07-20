Forum: Proud of success of sprint star and coach partnership

I felt a deep sense of pride as I read about Shanti Pereira’s spectacular success in winning a sprint double at the just-concluded Asian Athletics Championships (Shanti Pereira wins 200m for double gold at Asian championships, July 17).

Equally amazing was her victory over the two same events at the Cambodia SEA Games in May.

Pereira has been lauded for her perseverance and selfless devotion to athletics amid her string of victories, but we must not forget the great sacrifices made by her coach Luis Cunha.

I could not agree more with well-known Nigerian author and pastor Paul Bamikole’s quote: Behind every successful athlete there is a responsible coach.

This aptly describes the success story of the Pereira-Cunha partnership.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng