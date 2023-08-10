Forum: Proud of Singapore healthcare

I would like to applaud the personnel in our healthcare system.

According to the 2023 Legatum Prosperity Index, Singapore came in at No. 1 in the health component, which measures the extent to which people are healthy and have access to the services needed to maintain good health.

A total of 104 countries were assessed in the study by the London-based think-tank, the Legatum Institute. Singapore beat Norway, which ranked seventh, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Germany, which ranked 13th.

In the 2023 Global Hospital Rating conducted by Newsweek and Statista, Singapore General Hospital was ranked ninth among the 250 hospitals rated. This is another impressive achievement.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, our healthcare system has been facing unprecedented stress and challenges, and yet it is able to excel. We should show our appreciation to all those working hard in healthcare – from the cleaners and security guards to nurses, pharmacists and doctors.

Albert Ng Ya Ken