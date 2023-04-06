Forum: Protocols needed on what to do with unused, unexpired drugs

I refer to the report “Caregivers left holding bottles of controlled drugs after patients die” (April 2).

It highlighted the difficulties and stress that caregivers and family members routinely face when their loved ones are no longer around to complete the course of drugs and medication prescribed to them.

I had raised my concerns about leftover drugs in a Forum letter in 2021 (Not able to donate medication after wife’s death, Nov 29, 2021), which was followed by a letter by Ms Christina Lee (Consider central deposit for unused medicine, Dec 3, 2021).

Both letters raised the need for procedures or protocols to be put in place, such as establishing a central depository, where expensive, unused and unexpired drugs that are no longer needed can be properly disposed of. This applies especially for controlled drugs such as morphine and fentanyl.

Having such procedures would give caregivers and family members, already stressed over the loss of loved ones, one less thing to worry about.

The proposed Good Samaritan Food Donation Bill aims to cut Singapore’s food waste problem. I hope the relevant authorities and stakeholders would consider a similar proposal for the donation or disposal of unused medications and controlled drugs.

Harry Tong