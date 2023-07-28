Forum: Protections in place for platform workers’ safety and health

We refer to the letter by Dr Alvin Tan Kian Wei, “Do more for safety and health of platform workers” (July 22).

Platform workers are a unique group of workers who have more flexibility compared with employees, such as being able to choose when to work and for how long. They are also more geographically dispersed with no fixed workplace.

While platform operators exert management controls over platform workers, such as through setting upper limits on prices and remuneration, this level of control is different from that of employers over employees. For example, employers typically stipulate employees’ working hours and the manner in which they carry out work.

With the flexibility platform workers enjoy, the type and degree of employment protections accorded to them cannot be the same as for employees.

Regardless, platform workers’ safety and health are protected under the Workplace Safety and Health Act. Companies are required to take reasonably practicable measures for the safety and health of their platform workers and employees.

For example, all workers should have proper equipment, protective gear and sufficient training so that they can carry out work safely.

To enhance the safety and health of delivery platform workers and employees, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council’s Delivery Safety Workgroup, which comprises platform operators and employers in the delivery sector, released a set of WSH guidelines for Delivery Services Industry in November 2022.

The guidelines recommend what delivery companies, including delivery platform operators, can do to prevent rider incidents, and were formulated with extensive input from platform operators and the National Delivery Champions Association.

For example, companies should provide free defensive riding training to delivery workers and recognise safe riding behaviour. This set of guidelines complements the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers’ recommendations to strengthen protections for platform workers.

Specific to workplace safety, the recommendation to implement work injury compensation for platform workers, at the same scope and level of compensation as employees under the Work Injury Compensation Act, will ensure adequate compensation for platform workers in case of work injury.

Injured platform workers will be compensated for medical expenses and income loss, and will be eligible for lump sum compensation in the event of permanent incapacity or death.

We urge all platform operators to make the safety of their workers a top priority. We will continue to work with the industry to implement the advisory committee’s recommendations and strengthen protections for platform workers.

Lee Chung Wei

Divisional Director, Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower