Forum: Protect young minds from online pornographic content

With the recent spate of cases of voyeuristic video-taking and other similar offences, I strongly encourage the Government to review Internet control measures, paying special attention to how easily accessible online pornography is to young children and teenagers.

I know of parents who have tried many ways of blocking their secondary school-aged sons from accessing such pornographic content on their mobile phones, but with no success.

Even stern warnings from their parents about the negative impact on their studies, health, mind and future prospects, if they continue to seek out inappropriate content, have failed. I know of girls who also struggle with the issue.

Students now are savvy enough to easily bypass any mobile phone settings or filters set by their parents or the school.

I suspect many working parents may not be aware of their children's activities. At my home, we do educate our children but their curiosity sometimes prevails.

The Internet is now so easily accessible, and almost every secondary school student has a smartphone.

I urge the Government to form a special task force to tackle this problem and remove all this poisonous content from free access, to provide our next generation with a "clean" Internet environment.

I know that children will grow up and face this problem one day, but pornographic content should not be so easily accessible at a young age.

Noah Foong