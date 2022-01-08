Forum: Proposed rule changes to protect home buyers will level playing field

I applaud the Urban Redevelopment Authority for the timely launch of a public consultation on proposed changes to better protect new home buyers (Proposed rule changes to give home buyers better protection, Jan 6).

Some have commented that the proposed rule changes may lead to more costs for compliance and the prospect of more claims against developers, and that some of these costs will be passed on to buyers.

But I fully support the proposed changes as they would establish a set of transparent disclosures and contractual obligations between prospective buyers and developers, thus reducing ambiguities and potential costs for claims and litigation should disputes arise.

This way, the buyers know exactly what they agree to pay for, and the developers must deliver what they promise during the launch and follow through meticulously at each stage of construction until the final delivery.

The rule changes would compel all developers to disclose their five-year track records and industry key performance indicators for buyers to make an informed decision before they commit.

For some buyers, this is a decision that could have a significant impact on the rest of their lives.

Therefore, it is important to level the playing field and make developers ensure that their contractors maintain a high standard of workmanship and comply strictly with the highest industry standards and the terms of the sale and purchase agreement.

As for the impact of the proposed changes on developers' business, trustworthy developers will eventually command a price premium from buyers.

Sum Kam Weng