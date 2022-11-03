Forum: Property cooling measure adds fuel to red-hot rental market

The Ministry of National Development (MND) recently came up with a policy for Singapore private property owners who sell their private property to wait 15 months before they can purchase a Housing Board resale property, with some exceptions for those aged above 55.

This policy may be adding fuel to the already red-hot property rental market in Singapore, as these former private property owners will now have to rent a place to stay, driving up competition in the rental market and rental prices.

Did MND envisage this scenario when it came up with this policy?

What was its assessment and was there any plan of action to mitigate such an outcome?

Will the Singapore Government be taking steps to cool the property rental market?

High rents are not good for the economy or the people who have no choice but to rely on rental properties.

Philip Chew