Forum: Property agents not a nuisance, but people who work hard to make a living

Property agents are not a nuisance, but hard-working people trying to make a decent living in a very competitive profession (Daily inquiries on selling flat a nuisance, April 16).

I, too, used to consider property agents who phoned to ask if I had any intention of selling my property a nuisance.

I would waste their time by engaging in frivolous conversation.

But I later had a change of heart after one such conversation with an agent made me realise that agents had to make call after call, day after day. Each unsuccessful call was very demoralising for them.

So these days, I tell them I understand the effort they put in, and I wish them success.

I believe these people need support for their hard work.

Ong Poh Seng