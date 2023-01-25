Forum: Proper certification of caregivers will elevate level of care for seniors

The commentary, “Finding a caregiver like Ah Mi when I get old” (Jan 18), resonated with me.

I have been caring for my mother since 2004 with the help of one helper initially and now two helpers, as my mother is immobile. My mother turns 95 this year, and has advanced Alzheimer’s disease. It has been a long journey, fraught with many challenges.

As I age, I often wonder what the future holds for me as I am not sure that I can afford all the care that my mother has. As my only child lives overseas, I will most likely be alone or with my husband. We are both starting to have some minor health issues, but are trying our best to stay active and alert to slow down the ageing process. It is a journey that involves good financial planning and emotional support.

As mentioned in the commentary, arming caregivers with proper, recognised certification can only elevate the level of care. It is very much left to chance currently when it comes to hiring the right caregiver. There are many wonderful caregivers, but there are also caregivers who are not properly trained, and our elderly may be vulnerable to abuse. I think this is often due to a mismatch in employer or employee experiences and expectations. The gap needs to be addressed, but this is not an easy thing to do.

My hope for the future is that we can all age in place with easy-to-access support.

Shirin Aroozoo