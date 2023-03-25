Forum: Promoting human-wildlife co-existence through outreach and education

We thank Ms Toh Yen-Lin for her letter (The focus should be on awareness of wildlife etiquette, March 20), and we agree that it is important to raise public awareness of wildlife etiquette.

The National Parks Board (NParks) adopts a community- and science-based approach to managing wild boars and other wildlife in Singapore.

NParks continues to intensify public education and outreach efforts to promote human-wildlife co-existence. This includes school assembly talks, webinars and public education collaterals to engage the community on how to sensitively appreciate local biodiversity and safely share spaces with wildlife.

A key area is to discourage the public from feeding wildlife, including wild boars, as intentional feeding or irresponsibly discarding food waste can alter their natural foraging behaviour, and lead them to rely on humans for food.

Enforcement against such acts is also carried out to reduce additional human-generated food sources that can drive population growth. In addition, NParks undertakes habitat modification, conducts studies on the population ecology and ranging patterns of wild boars, and implements population control measures where needed to keep their population in check.

In the event of a wild boar encounter, members of the public should remain calm and slowly move away. Keep a safe distance and do not attempt to feed, corner or provoke the animal (for example, by using flash photography). If you see adult wild boars with young piglets, leave them alone. If you do encounter any sick or dead animals, refrain from touching them and call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 to report these sightings.

How Choon Beng

Director

Wildlife Management & Outreach

National Parks Board