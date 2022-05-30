Forum: Project shows how stable housing is important for single-parent families

More steps should be taken to ensure that children from single-parent families can live in stable environments that are free from abuse.

I am a student volunteer who has regularly tutored and mentored primary school children from low-income and single-parent families in the past three years.

I was encouraged by the Support, Housing and Enablement (S.H.E) Project run by the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), and the impact the service had on the children staying in those homes (Free housing for needy single mothers helps them get back on their feet: Study, May 14).

I was heartened to read that the children's emotional well-being improved, and some mothers reported that their children became more responsible and confident. A positive consequence was that the children performed better academically.

I understand that most transitional housing programmes provide families with accommodation for only up to six months. Besides the anxiety faced by families, whose accommodation eligibility has to be reviewed every few months, this also places stress on the children, who have to adapt to changing family dynamics and unstable housing.

Research shows that children experience stress when they are in settings that force them to adapt often.

In contrast, the S.H.E. Project provided families with housing for up to two years, which seemed to greatly help the mothers and children, who were able to settle down for that duration.

Aware stated that all the mothers who stayed at the S.H.E Project had experienced family violence. I imagine that their children would have witnessed or experienced domestic violence themselves, which was likely detrimental to their emotional and mental well-being.

Perhaps more engagement programmes or recreational activities for children from low-income families outside of school hours might be helpful, to provide avenues for them to seek respite from family violence.

The S.H.E Project shows the strength and resilience of single mothers and their children when given safe and stable housing.

Having more similar programmes could be a life-transforming tool for other families to get their lives back on track.

Sakinah Safiee