Quite a few companies, most notably ones in the tech industry, have made the news recently for reducing employee numbers locally and worldwide because of lower revenues.

I hope that company managements and investors will try their best to retain staff as long as the companies remain profitable.

Retrenched staff and their families go through a lot of hardship, especially during these difficult times of rising costs.

I hope all companies will be kind to their employees.

Frederick Tan Huay Teong