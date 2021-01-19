Forum: Proficiency in languages opens doors to jobs

While it may be beneficial to know some basic Malay, I disagree that it is important (Important for Singaporeans to know some basic Malay, Jan 13).

Knowing some basic Malay or conversing in simple Malay is different from having "a good command of the language", and might even hinder communication as opposed to just sticking with English, which speakers of Malay, Thai or Tagalog are typically already fluent in.

This is why it would be wiser to redirect efforts towards gaining proficiency in foreign languages to unlock opportunities where there is a lack of a common working language.

Many people might have picked up Korean or Japanese after finding out there are jobs requiring these foreign languages.

Terence Lim