Forum: Prof Lim’s admirable never-give-up attitude

My heartiest congratulations to Professor Lim Wei Shen (S’porean doctor in UK gets honorary knighthood for role in Covid-19 battle, March 26).

It is heartening to know that despite his unsuccessful application to study medicine at the National University of Singapore, he was not discouraged or disappointed.

His determination and resilience, coupled with his parents’ support, enabled him to pursue medical studies at the University of Nottingham.

We can learn from his never-give-up attitude.

Some of us are inclined to despair when faced with challenges in various situations involving career, business or studies.

But if we were to emulate Prof Lim’s pragmatic approach to life, we would be able to move on and fulfil our dream.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng