Forum: Processes to support persons with disabilities reviewed continually

We thank Mr Edwin Goh for his letter (It takes too long to get parking label for those with mobility issues, Oct 20).

SG Enable administers the Car Park Label Scheme. We currently process applications within 15 working days once all required documentation has been submitted. In Mr Goh’s case, there were supporting documents outstanding. Once they were submitted, his application was approved in eight working days, and he could start parking at accessible spaces upon approval, without the label.

Printing and delivery of the label take about 10 working days as it has special print features such as a tamper-proof hologram and a time disc to help prevent misuse. We are reviewing how drivers can identify themselves before they receive the label.

We thank Mr Goh for his suggestion to waive parking charges for the one-hour parking period for label holders, and will work with relevant government agencies to look into it.

We continually review our policies and processes to support persons with disabilities, and seek the support of all drivers to ensure that accessible spaces remain available to those who need them.

Lee Yew Cheong

Director, Service Administration

SG Enable