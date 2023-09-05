Forum: Procedures in place to fight forest fires

We thank Mr Cheng Shoong Tat for his letter “Need to be well prepared to fight forest fires” (Aug 25).

The National Parks Board (NParks) works closely with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and other land management agencies to regularly review preventive measures for vegetation fires. For example, fire breaks are maintained in the nature reserves to slow down the spread of fire, and coarse woody debris is periodically cleared to reduce fuel load.

Signs are put up to educate the public on ways to prevent vegetation fires, such as not smoking in the nature reserves and not leaving fires unattended at camping and barbecue sites. NParks also patrols fire-prone hot spots and steps up enforcement against smoking and unauthorised burning during dry spells.

In the first six months of 2023, the number of vegetation fires islandwide decreased by 22 per cent from the same period in 2022 – from 64 to 50 cases. There were no vegetation fires reported in nature reserves or parks in the first half of 2023.

NParks, SCDF and other agencies regularly conduct joint exercises to enhance our response to vegetation fires. Aerial firefighting with SCDF’s heli-bucket on a Chinook helicopter from the Republic of Singapore Air Force is a capability that can be deployed if necessary.

NParks is also leveraging technology to improve the effectiveness of our fire surveillance regime. The Forest Fire Detection and Monitoring System has been in operation in two locations at Bukit Panjang and Ang Mo Kio since February.

The system aims to establish a network of cameras to continuously monitor the forest cover in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, which exceeds 2,000ha. This will let SCDF firefighting resources be deployed promptly, and with less manpower required to patrol the nature reserves.

Members of the public can play their part to prevent vegetation fires by not smoking or littering in vegetated areas such as grass patches and fields. We also encourage them to report any fire hazards via SCDF’s myResponder app.

Lim Liang Jim

Group Director

Conservation, NParks

Michael Chua (Assistant Commissioner)

Director

Operations Department

Singapore Civil Defence Force