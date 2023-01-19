Forum: Problem persists two years after feedback was given

I agree with Mr Bernard C.G. Law that action needs to be taken quickly to resolve complaints made to town councils (Town councils and residents must aim for happier living spaces, Jan 17).

In March 2021, I wrote about the potential hazard posed by Housing Board flat residents who had placed potted plants on their window ledges (Do more to remove potential killer litter, March 6, 2021).

The HDB responded, and said it had contacted the residents to remove those plants, and that they had since repositioned the plants safely (Residents play role in maintaining safe environment, March 19, 2021).

But almost two years later, the problem persists.

It sometimes feels like people like myself who bother to give feedback have wasted their time by doing so.

Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor