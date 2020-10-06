Forum: Private firms should make employees' pay public

Many of the woes of salary discrimination and exploitation could be tackled if private firms make public what they pay employees, like what the Government does for the civil service.

Pay transparency can be a potent weapon against inequality. Salaries indicate the price of an individual worker's labour, and the market works best when prices are known.

Public pay data helps people make better decisions about what skills to acquire and where to work.

Transparency about pay could improve both the fairness and the functioning of the economy, and also promote trust among co-workers; while secrecy can fuel resentment and give workers the impression they're being exploited.

Salary transparency exposes inequalities in gender pay. Exposing potentially discriminatory practices is precisely why pay transparency is important.

Being open and honest with employees is an effective way to forge more progressive, sincere and honest employee-employer relationships.

Salary transparency also can motivate the workforce if employees see that there are clear and obtainable rewards for putting extra effort into their work. That in turn helps to increase productivity.

Employees will feel valued if they know they aren't being shortchanged; that is a morale booster and brings value to the firms.

Cheng Choon Fei