Forum: Privacy of prospective employees should be respected

I fully agree with Dr Gil Simon Schneider on the worrying practice of sensitive information of prospective employees being made available to employers (Limit information employers get from employees' medical check-ups, Oct 12).

During the 1960s, for pre-employment check-ups, I only had to appear before a medical officer at the then Outram Road General Hospital (now Singapore General Hospital) for an X-ray, urine test, followed by a medical check-up. The doctor simply had to tick in the box whether I was fit or unfit for the job.

Granted that with medical advancement, a slew of tests is now available. The question is whether there is a need for the employer to know the medical history of the prospective employee.

After all, if the employee is applying for a desk-bound or other non-specialist job, there is no need for other medical information.

With the existing Personal Data Protection Act and patient confidentiality, all the more the privacy of individuals should be respected.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan