Forum: Privacy concerns must not supersede need for efficient law enforcement

While it is heartening to note that the 70 per cent target for using TraceTogether has been achieved, there are still some Singaporeans who are uncertain about embracing this technology.

For instance, some have taken to social media to express their concern that data collected from TraceTogether can be used by the police for criminal investigations. They view this as a breach of privacy.

These concerns are misplaced.

The police already have, and should continue to have, access to data from telcos, government agencies and other public resources to assist in their investigations. Privacy concerns must never supersede the need for efficient law enforcement.

I have also seen one Facebook post telling others how to disable the Bluetooth functionality on their smart devices to prevent the app from functioning properly.

It is highly irresponsible during a pandemic to teach others how to sabotage TraceTogether's functionality to prevent data from being exchanged.

If there is a chance encounter with a person who has been infected with the coronavirus, contact tracing might be hindered.

Ng E-Jay