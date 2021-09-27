Forum: Prioritise front-liners for booster shots

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has likened Singapore's fight against the Covid-19 Delta variant to a war.

So doesn't it make sense to give our front-liners booster shots so they can be protected while at the front lines?

Please give front-liners booster shots.

I salute all our medics, paramedics, nurses and associated staff for their months of dedication to keeping us safe through this really tough year.

Last year, medics went out voluntarily to the dorms, shielded only by personal protective equipment. They have worked long hours to ensure the speedy vaccination of the population.

But now they may be coming into contact with many potential cases of Covid-19 as clinics are swamped.

Should we not be giving them the best protection?

As a vaccinated senior who has been offered a booster jab, I would gladly let the medics go first.

Not because I'm such a hero, but because each of them is.

Yu-lin Ooi