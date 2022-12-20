Forum: Print Covid-19 vaccination info booklets in different languages for those who want it

Last week, I went to the joint testing and vaccination centre in Pasir Ris to get my second Covid-19 vaccination booster shot.

During registration, I was offered a small booklet containing information about the vaccine, possible side effects, and the dos and don’ts to follow, among other things. It was printed in all four official languages.

When I left the centre and walked to the nearest bus stop, I saw a few of these booklets in the dustbin there. And when I reached Pasir Ris Bus Interchange and used the toilet there, I saw another booklet in the bin.

I thought that it was a shame that acts with good intentions ended up being a waste of valuable resources, at a time when everyone is aware of the impact of climate change, and the need to avoid wastage where possible.

I understand why information sent by mail is printed in all four official languages, as the sender may not be certain which language is used by the occupants of the house.

But for booklets that are distributed in person, there is the option to ask the recipient what language he prefers.

So the booklets could have been printed in each of the four official languages, with people picking the one they prefer.

Also, those who can access the same information online do not need to have a printed booklet, and registration staff should ask before handing one over.

In my case, I did not take the booklet, as I had already read the information on the Ministry of Health’s website before the vaccination.

Taking steps like these would help ensure that the resources used to print and transport those information booklets do not go to waste.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar