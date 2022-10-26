Forum: Primary objective of HDB flats is owner occupation

I refer to the letter, “15-month wait-out scheme prioritises public housing for those with genuine needs” (Oct 21).

The Housing Board reiterated that “HDB flats are first and foremost meant for owner occupation”.

It follows that current rules allowing HDB flat owners to concurrently own private property and rent out their HDB flats may be worth revisiting.

While I do not disagree with allowing HDB flat owners to fulfil their aspiration to invest in private property, it is also important to observe HDB flats’ primary objective of owner occupation, given that they are heavily subsidised.

From a resource management standpoint, freeing up such flats not used for owner occupation would increase supply in the resale market, lessen HDB’s supply burden and cut the deficits it sustains in its building programme. The increased supply could help moderate price escalation and shorten waiting time.

Ong Kim Bock