Forum: Prices for different portion sizes must be listed on menu at restaurants

I read in the news that a customer at a Chinese restaurant in VivoCity was charged more than $91 for two large plates of vegetables.

It was reported that while the price of a regular portion was listed on the menu, nothing was printed about the price of a large portion. The customer found that it costs twice as much as the regular only upon payment.

There appears to have been miscommunication, with the restaurant not informing the customer about the price, and the customer not expecting it to cost that much and hence not inquiring about the price.

Based on what I have read, some Chinese restaurant owners say they do not usually inform customers about prices while they are ordering, as they fear this may lead to the customer “losing face”. Others said it is common for large servings to cost more than regular ones.

Regulators should ensure restaurants list their prices more transparently and show the different prices for different sizes. Otherwise, they should not offer large portions and, instead, have customers order multiple portions of the dish at the price listed on the menu.

David Lim Yeow Chuan