Forum: Price of medication adjusted at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

We refer to the letter, "Same drug cost much more at another hospital" (Dec 17).

Mr Eric Lee's uncle visited the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital pharmacy with an external prescription from a general practitioner.

We honoured the prescription and our pharmacist proceeded to assist him.

He was informed of the price and given the option to purchase the medication at other hospitals. Mr Lee's uncle proceeded to purchase the medication at our pharmacy's list price and subsequently submitted his feedback to the hospital.

We thank Mr Lee's uncle for his feedback and have since adjusted the price of the medication.

Fung Kar Yen

Head, Pharmacy

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital