Forum: Price difference in electricity bill after supplier switch was shocking

I am managing a small and medium-sized enterprise that operates a workshop in Singapore.

We were one of the unfortunate customers of iSwitch, which went out of business last year.

Our account was transferred to SP Group from Nov 12 last year.

We did not realise the implications of the transfer.

Our December electricity bill from SP amounted to $5,937.15. That was a huge shock to us as our average monthly bill had been $1,400.

I was told by SP that we should get another electricity vendor. I have contacted six vendors.

I was told by one major vendor that its capacity is finite. A different vendor did not want to give me a quote, and another said it does not serve business accounts.

We can absorb a 10 per cent increase in cost but not a 320 per cent increase.

Chiang Loo Fern