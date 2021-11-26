Forum: Preserve more of the Old Police Academy's heritage

I read with mixed feelings the news that six buildings in and around the Old Police Academy would be preserved (Heritage police buildings will be integrated into new estate, Nov 24).

This is because two of the six are not within the confines of the old academy, and more than 40 other buildings within it will be demolished.

The Old Police Academy holds many memories for Singaporeans - not just the regular, volunteer and police national service officers, but also those who served with the Vigilante Corps, auxiliary police and the National Police Cadet Corps (NPCC), which used to have its training facilities located in the academy.

Therefore, I appeal to the authorities to reconsider conserving and converting to other uses other buildings in the academy, especially a block that used to house the majority of the academy's trainees - the junior police officers.

Two other buildings that should also be reconsidered for conservation are those with ornate colonial architecture. One is the landmark located at the major crossroad junction in the carpark encountered by all who entered or exited the academy by the main or side entrance.

The other is the building that used to be the NPCC headquarters.

Singapore has already lost many of its old buildings, particularly those located in old military and civil defence camps as well as police stations. They were a reminder of the hard work and sacrifices of earlier generations of Singaporeans who helped to ensure the safety and security of our young nation.

I hope the authorities will try to save more of the Old Police Academy's heritage.

Edwin Pang