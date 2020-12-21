Forum: Prepare for influx of visitors at hawker centres after Unesco listing

Singaporeans have cheered the inclusion of our hawker culture on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (S'poreans cheer Unesco recognition for hawker culture, Dec 18).

The listing will surely boost business and tourism, and more tourists will visit hawker centres.

We need to plan ahead to accommodate an influx of visitors when global travel resumes, which could overwhelm the existing infrastructure of hawker centres.

Building essential assets, such as the floors, stairways, lifts, tables, chairs and toilets, will require more frequent maintenance and repair work.

Issues like the adequacy of parking and traffic obstruction could factor into urban design planning, to accommodate any increase in visitor and vehicular traffic such as tour buses.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong