Forum: Precautions must be taken before work on air-con units

The photos posted on Facebook of a technician servicing an air-conditioning compressor without using a safety harness is a warning against a fatal accident waiting to happen (Technician seen working at height without safety harness, Jan 14).

Learning from this incident and moving forward, all stakeholders should bear in mind that workplace safety is the responsibility of everyone and not just the workers.

Contractors working in a dangerous work environment should carry out a comprehensive risk assessment and ensure that their service technicians follow safe work procedures.

Every worker has the right to a safe place of work and safe access to work. From the photos, it is clear that the technician's life has been put at risk in a blatant breach of the Workplace Safety and Health (Work at Heights) Regulations.

Employers may not take safety seriously due to a belief that accident costs would be covered by insurance anyway. To help circumvent this issue, I suggest that insurance policies should include a specific proviso requiring the policyholder to provide a temporary door or window jamb anchor during work on an air-con before any accident claim is entertained.

What can the authorities do to punish those who put workers in such a hazardous environment?

Lim Boon Khoon