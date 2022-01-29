Forum: Pre-school's response to Covid-19-infected child could be better

My three-year-old granddaughter attends a private pre-school.

On Tuesday night, the parent of a classmate informed the school that her son had tested positive for Covid-19.

The parents of his classmates were not notified by the school despite there being an established communication channel via the pre-school's dedicated app.

Assuming it was too late to notify parents that night, the school should have stopped children from attending school the next day.

Alternatively, the children and staff at risk should have been isolated and tested, with those who tested negative then being allowed to attend school.

Meantime, the classroom should have been disinfected.

However, this was not done. Instead, children and staff were allowed to occupy the classroom, which was disinfected only a few hours later.

I would have thought that pre-schools have a robust health protocol, given that these children are unvaccinated, and infection among children has been spiking. This pre-school seems to have been unprepared.

The affected parents are anxious and worried. The school has done nothing so far to alleviate their fears.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan