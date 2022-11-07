Forum: Pre-school teachers can never replace parents’ care

The recent announcement on better childcare quality and lower fees for government-supported pre-schools must be welcome news to parents and parents-to-be (Reduced fees, 22,000 more places at government-backed pre-schools, Oct 31). However, they must bear in mind that care from pre-school teachers can never replace care from parents.

Children, especially infants, need to be held often to build their self-confidence and social relationships. As the pre-school teacher-to-students ratio is one-to-many, depending on the age group of the children, it is not possible for the child to be held most of his time at the pre-school.

Long hours at pre-schools can cause anxiety to children. They may not be able to tell the time, but they can feel that they have been away from their parents for a long time. Often, the children become cranky when their parents are late to pick them up. Parents should try to pick up their child from the pre-schools as early as possible so that they can have more time to bond with their child before bedtime.

It is important that parents take every opportunity to look after their children themselves. Pre-schools, no matter how good the childcare quality is, cannot replace parents.

Lee Yim May