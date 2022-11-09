Forum: Pre-school operators that are not govt-backed can still benefit from other schemes

We thank Forum writers Cheng Shoong Tat (Good-quality, affordable pre-school education essential for the majority, Oct 31) and Vincent Yap Wei Sen (Engage private pre-school operators to help refine industry policies, Nov 4) for their letters.

The priority of the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is to give families access to quality and affordable pre-schools. Pre-schools on the Anchor Operator (AOP) and Partner Operator (POP) schemes are private operators, comprising commercial and not-for-profit operators. Anchor operators and partner operators are subject to fee caps and quality requirements, such as ensuring professional development for their educators.

We recognise that there are private operators not on the AOP or POP schemes which can offer niche programmes and meet other needs and preferences of families.

Pre-schools face competition from other sectors of the economy offering good salaries and careers to the same potential pool of skilled manpower. If the Government did not enhance the salaries of educators in anchor and partner operators, the challenge of finding and retaining sufficient manpower would be felt by the entire pre-school sector and by parents who would not have affordable and quality pre-school options.

ECDA aims to encourage operators to innovate in response to changing market patterns, so that we have a vibrant and competitive sector that meets the different needs of families.

Pre-schools not on the AOP and POP schemes can still benefit from various government schemes. These include basic and additional childcare subsidies, access to child development accounts to offset pre-school fees and funding for smart solutions to raise productivity as well as support schemes to defray staff training, infrastructure and rental costs. There are also initiatives to help pre-schools attract and retain educators, including ECDA’s scholarships and training awards and professional development programmes.

ECDA is also developing more career pathways for early childhood educators to fulfil their career aspirations. For example, some may progress to become curriculum and pedagogy specialists or move into fields like early intervention.

Those with the aptitude and capabilities can take on leadership positions, such as centre leaders overseeing a pre-school or a cluster of centres.

The recent moves are important ones to signal the Government’s support for our families and early childhood educators. ECDA will continue to work with the sector to give every child a good start.

Cynthia Leow

Director, Policy & Sector Funding

Early Childhood Development Agency