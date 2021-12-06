Forum: Pre-empt incidents that can lead to abuse of healthcare workers

Recent letters have articulated the need to address the rising abuse of healthcare workers (Create proper system and laws to better protect healthcare workers, Dec 1; Show respect and appreciation for healthcare workers, Dec 1; and Say no to abuse of healthcare workers and speak up for them, Dec 3).

Hospitals are places that people visit for treatment. Pain and fear arising from their illnesses can lead to stress, anxiety and frustration. As a result, patients who are normally calm may quickly become abusive.

While it is good that the Ministry of Health has a policy of zero tolerance towards abuse and harassment of healthcare staff and will act against people who are abusive, more should be done to address the root cause of such cases.

According to hospitals here, some patients, while waiting to access healthcare services, have been led by frustration to abuse healthcare workers (Incidents leading to abuse of healthcare workers, Nov 28).

Patients are reminded to turn up on time for consultations. But they end up waiting, often for hours. This falls short of having the patient's interests in mind, a core value of many hospitals.

Software can be used to analyse each doctor's consultation pattern and allocate the average time between patients. If a long wait time is unavoidable, having a process that considers the patient's interests helps.

When I turned up on time at Hougang Polyclinic, the nurse immediately pre-empted any issues by letting me know that there were six patients ahead of me and that I would have to wait for at least two hours. She then asked if there was anything I could do in the meantime, and said she would text me when I was next in the queue. Now that's what I call having the patient's interests in mind.

Patients also deal with various healthcare workers during each visit. Proper communication between healthcare workers along the chain can help them be clearer about the patient's previous procedures before their encounter with him. Having this total picture would let them improve the patient's experience and allow many of the incidents leading to abuse to be pre-empted.

Liu Fook Thim