I have noticed a particular gardener who has been working around the estate in Ghim Moh Valley for more than a year.

He always tends the plants patiently, trimming overgrown ones and removing weeds with his bare hands.

He also removes any discarded receptacles, which can ​​become breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Such an exemplary attitude to work deserves commendation. This gardener is a silent hero, tirelessly working at his job. Kudos to him.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon