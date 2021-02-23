Forum: Practical measures on use of high-powered vehicles needed

Singapore's roads are some of the safest to drive on in the world, and this is something that should be maintained.

Roads are designed with many safety features for both motorists and pedestrians.

What we need is not more restrictions on our roads, but options for and practical regulations on the use of registered high-powered vehicles.

We can close some long roads, such as those in the Tuas area, and designate them for high-speed activities. This will allow a safe channel for racers to test their powerful machines.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) or the Traffic Police could work with organisers of the Singapore Grand Prix to design an appropriate circuit, the management of which could be outsourced to private companies.

For the safety of all road users, LTA may want to regulate high-speed vehicles with speed limiters. Perhaps a top speed of no more than 30 per cent above the speed limit of 90kmh on expressways should be enforced.

Limit the import of such high-powered vehicles. I have noticed that there is an increasing number of such vehicles, and you can hear the sounds of their powerful engines on our busy city roads.

The buyers of such high-powered vehicles need to be equipped with handling skills and should be made to attend regular safety courses on operating their machines.

I hope LTA and the Traffic Police will offer options to racers to address their need for speed, and, at the same time, continue to keep Singapore's roads safe for all.

Lim Soon Heng