Forum: Potential problem if Sinovac jab does not offer enough protection against Omicron

The Omicron variant is estimated to be more than four times more transmissible than the Delta variant. In the light of that, the precautions taken by Singapore's task force are helpful.

People are being encouraged to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot, hospital capacity is being boosted and vaccination-differentiated measures have been put in place.

The fast transmission rate would mean more cases of Covid-19 in a short time, and older and more vulnerable individuals with multiple medical conditions (even fully vaccinated) may come down with serious complications. Healthcare facilities would also be stretched to a breaking point.

A study in Hong Kong showed that insufficient antibodies were generated by the Sinovac and BioNTech vaccines to fend off Omicron, with none of the serum of 25 recipients of Sinovac's vaccine containing sufficient antibodies to neutralise the new variant (Hong Kong scientists urge third shot after study on new strain, Dec 16).

Also, researchers here have found that the Sinovac vaccine is less effective than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in preventing severe disease (Sinovac jabs not as effective in preventing severe disease: S'pore study, Dec 16).

In my medical practice, I've seen many individuals, excluding those with valid medical reasons, choose to get Sinovac shots instead of mRNA vaccines. After their third jab, they are considered fully vaccinated.

If the Sinovac vaccine does not protect as well against the Omicron variant, should these individuals be considered fully vaccinated and be allowed to mingle with others who were vaccinated with mRNA vaccines? There is the potential for them to catch the Omicron variant and become reservoirs for its spread in the community.

I understand this is a sensitive issue but this potential problem should be pointed out before it is too late. May I request that the task force look into this issue?

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)