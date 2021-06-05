Forum: Postpone training programme for newly arrived helpers

I am sharing my concern over the one-day Ministry of Manpower (MOM) training programme for newly arrived migrant domestic helpers during this phase two (heightened alert) period.

The maids are gathered in a group of 10, and confined in an air-conditioned classroom from 9am to 5pm.

I understand from the training centres that lunch is provided and eaten in the classroom.

That means masks are removed during this period, with 10 people eating together.

These helpers are from different households and there is a risk of possible Covid-19 exposure if any of them comes from a household with a potential risk of infection.

This is also a course with hands-on training, with the added risk of exposure from high-touch points.

During this phase two period, people are restricted to groups of only two in public, work from home is the default, and those in the office are not to socialise or eat together.

So I am puzzled that this training is still being conducted in person now and not later, when the community cases are under better control, without any unlinked cases.

According to MOM, the programme is compulsory as one of the segments includes a practical session on doing household chores such as cleaning windows and hanging laundry safely.

This applies to all domestic helpers, even if they do not work in high-rise apartments.

It seems like this is the most important aspect of the training and has to be carried out in person and not online.

I hope MOM can move online the segments of the training programme that can be carried out virtually.

It should also postpone the practical sections of the programme till the Covid-19 situation is more under control.

Michelle Chia