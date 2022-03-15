Forum: Postpone need for repeat disability assessments now

My husband has end-stage Parkinson's disease and had a stroke in 2019. He has since been unable to eat, walk, talk or sit up.

In his most recent disability assessment by a general practitioner (GP), the doctor indicated that his condition was unlikely to improve.

Despite this, I recently received a letter from the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) asking me to take my husband to a clinic for a disability assessment or risk having his ElderShield payouts suspended.

It has been reported that healthcare workers are bearing a significant burden due to the number of Covid-19 cases (Healthcare system still stretched even as case count dips, March 12).

GPs have their hands full dealing with Covid-19 patients. While AIC allows us to arrange for assessment at home, my family GP has stopped making home visits for assessments because Covid-19 patients are keeping him busy. There are other assessors who do home visits but they require long wait times too.

I suggest that AIC postpone the need for repeat disability assessments until the Covid-19 situation eases. This would reduce the workload of GPs and minimise the exposure of vulnerable people with disabilities to Covid-19 cases at clinics.

Ng Mei Ling