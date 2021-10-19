Forum: Positive outcomes of seniors who recovered from Covid-19 would raise spirits

As a member of the over-80-years-old cohort, I find that all my contemporaries to whom I have spoken are scared of catching Covid-19 and dying from it.

But interestingly, they are even more scared of testing positive and being whisked away to isolation, without the helpers, friends or loved ones who are so vitally important to their mental, physical and social well-being at this time of life.

The Government gives us statistics daily. We learn of those who have died, most with underlying health problems.

Positive outcomes are typically not shared with us.

Would it not be possible to be told the percentage of those over 80 who have caught Covid-19 in, say, the past three months, and have made it through?

Being told the number who did not need hospital treatment or oxygen would also be welcome.

Sharing information on how many fully vaccinated people over the age of 80 have done well after being infected may help allay this widespread and overwhelming sense of fear, and improve our quality of life.

Richard Hale