I refer to the Forum letter by Mr A. Kannan on Hindus celebrating Pongal (Joy to see tradition and culture very much alive during Pongal celebrations, Jan 16).

Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated by Tamils all over the world irrespective of their religious beliefs.

This festival not only maintains the culture and tradition of the Tamils, but also gives an opportunity to unite all the Tamil people living in Singapore.

Sambandan Rajarajan