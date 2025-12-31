Forum: Polytechnics do not need big ad campaigns

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I’ve noticed advertisements promoting polytechnic education becoming more visible recently at MRT interchanges such as Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront as well as in platform and train stickers on key lines. These are premium ad spaces typically used by commercial brands and consumer campaigns, raising questions about cost-effectiveness and opportunity cost for publicly funded institutions.

Polys play a vital role in Singapore’s post-secondary landscape and have historically drawn students through their strong industry links, practice-oriented curriculum and word-of-mouth reputation rather than large-scale mass-market advertising. It is thus timely to ask if the current intensity and visibility of marketing is necessary, or whether it reflects a drift towards brand competition that sits uneasily with their public mission.

If large budgets are now being devoted to out-of-home and transport advertising, there is a real risk that image-building may begin to overshadow substance. Public confidence in poly education should rest on graduate outcomes, curriculum relevance and employer endorsement, not on who can buy the most eye-catching campaign on a train platform.

A joint poly committee, chaired by the Ministry of Education, could set clear guardrails on marketing spend, common messaging and the types of channels that are appropriate for taxpayer-funded institutions.

More funds can be channelled towards expanding bursaries and scholarships for lower-income students, supporting overseas internships or exchange stints, and funding overseas industry immersion programmes.

Such experiences are precisely what local employers say they value when talking about the need for more globally exposed executives and professionals.

Frank Chua