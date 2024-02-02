Forum: Polys committed to providing appointment slots for patients

We thank Mr Wen Khai Meng for his feedback (Daily checks for polyclinic slots not ideal, Jan 26).

At the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, the health and well-being of our patients are our top priority.

To ensure that our patients’ needs are met, we strive to provide those who require following up with a future appointment at the end of their visit. We have since contacted Mr Wen and booked an appointment for him.

We are grateful for Mr Wen’s feedback and thank him for his patience and understanding.

Christopher Chong (Dr)

Head, Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic

National Healthcare Group Polyclinics