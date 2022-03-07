Forum: Polyclinics should be able to fill prescriptions for patients receiving home nursing care

My 94-year-old mother uses a wheelchair, has a visual disability and severe dementia. She is receiving home nursing care.

During the doctor's most recent house call last week, my mother was found to have a bed sore. The doctor prescribed medication to manage the sore.

As it was already after office hours, I took the prescription to a nearby pharmacy but the medication was not available. I was told that I could get it from a polyclinic.

The next day, I took the prescription to a polyclinic, but it could not be filled.

I was given reasons among which were that the prescription is by a private clinic, that some of the medication is not carried at the polyclinic and that for the medication that is carried, the polyclinic carries enough stock for only its registered patients.

I eventually went to Changi General Hospital (CGH) to collect all the medication. I typically get medication from CGH, but because of the urgency of my mother's condition, the suggestion made by pharmacy staff and the current pandemic situation in hospitals, I had gone to the nearest polyclinic instead.

It would be helpful if the Ministry of Health allowed patients under home nursing care to get prescriptions filled at the nearest polyclinic.

Cheong Ai Luan