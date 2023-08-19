Forum: Polyclinic-based healthcare training for maids a good idea

I welcome the news on polyclinic-based training workshops being held for foreign domestic helpers (Nearly half of foreign domestic workers lack confidence or skill to meet seniors’ healthcare needs: Study, Aug 17).

Many families employ foreign domestic helpers to take care of their aged parents.

To ensure our aged parents are well taken care of, continual learning and training of helpers is necessary so that they can perform their role confidently and competently.

As an employer, I look forward to sending my helper to attend the workshops.

If there is a cost involved later, I hope the Caregivers Training Grant, for caregivers to attend approved courses, can be used to cover the fees.

Lim Lih Mei