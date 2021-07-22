Forum: Police sorry for wrongly asking restaurant to close

We refer to Mr Goh Tong Hann's letter, "Restaurant mistaken for nightlife venue that pivoted to F&B" (July 20).

We apologise to Mr Goh for the unpleasant experience, and the anxiety that was caused.

Our officers had wrongly advised Mr Goh to cease his restaurant's operations on the night of July 16.

It was mistaken to be a pivoted nightlife establishment that was required to suspend operations for two weeks from July 16 to July 30, when in fact, it had taken over the premises formerly occupied by a nightlife establishment and is now operating as a restaurant.

Upon realising the error, we immediately notified Mr Goh the following day to clarify.

We also met Mr Goh in person and he has accepted our explanation.

We will tighten our processes.

We thank Mr Goh for his feedback.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force