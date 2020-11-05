Forum: Police should take advantage of social media

Many aspects of Singapore appeal to potential immigrants, chief of which are how clean and green the environment is and how our island is perceived to be safe and orderly (Singapore tops public perception index on law, order, Nov 1).

But certain elements have cast aspersions on our men in blue (Attempts to delegitimise police are increasing: Shanmugam, Oct 31).

While some do it with misguided guileless intent, others with overt sinister personal agendas accuse the police of malpractice and incompetence based on hearsay.

If confidence and trust in our police are compromised by the constant antics of naysayers, it would lead to the police losing the legitimacy of their authority.

It is a difficult time for law enforcers caught in the perpetual glare of bystanders' camera phones - strong-arm tactics are derided for being brutal, reasoned and patient approaches are interpreted as being powerless, and anything in between is denounced as being indecisive.

It would help if the police employ social media to constantly interact with citizens in a two-way process, engage the people more with law enforcement surveys and initiate more communal programmes between the force and civilians.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)