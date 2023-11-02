Forum: Police officer helped me after fall and walked me home

I am a 75-year-old senior citizen.

While crossing the road on Oct 17 at around 3pm in West Coast Road, my shoe got caught on brown netting lying on a road divider. I fell on the road and could not get up.

Fortunately, the first vehicle that approached happened to be a police car, which stopped and shielded me from oncoming traffic.

The woman officer helped me to get up and to walk, and carried my heavy trolley bag back to my home about five minutes away.

I forgot to ask her name, but I am very grateful for her help and kindness.

SeeToh Tai Loi

