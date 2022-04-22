Forum: Police have many measures in place to respond to crime

We refer to the letter by Mr Gabriel Ong, "More police patrols needed to respond to violent crime" (April 18).

In the past five years, the number of knife-related crimes has remained relatively constant, averaging about 150 cases annually.

In recent years, the police have rolled out new front-line capabilities such as the Emergency Response Team and In-Situ Reaction Team, which enhance police patrols on the ground and hence our response to violent crimes and terrorism.

For urgent incidents, including those involving dangerous weapons, the police are generally able to respond within 15 minutes of the call.

Technology has also aided our fight against crime. The islandwide network of 90,000 police cameras (PolCams) enables us to make better sense of and respond faster to incidents. PolCams have also provided valuable investigative leads and helped the police solve more than 6,000 cases since the installation began in 2012.

There are plans to expand the camera network to have more than 200,000 PolCams installed islandwide by 2030.

However, resources are finite and the police cannot be everywhere, all the time.

The community plays an important part in keeping Singapore safe.

The Home Team, together with our partner agencies, has been engaging the public through the SGSecure movement, to build vigilance and preparedness against terrorism.

Outreach efforts include sharing advisories such as "Run, Hide, Tell" and "Press, Tie, Tell", as well as emergency preparedness programmes

such as first aid and use of automated external defibrillators.

These skills also apply in non-terrorism-related emergencies, such as the recent knife incidents, and will help members of the public avoid or reduce harm to themselves and others.

Recent acts of vigilance and public-spiritedness by members of the public in helping the police apprehend suspects of armed attacks demonstrate the important role that the community can play to keep Singapore safe and secure.

The police would like to assure Mr Ong that we will continue to do our utmost to keep Singaporeans safe.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force