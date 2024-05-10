Forum: PM meeting ex-drug offenders a big encouragement

I thank Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for meeting former drug abusers and their families at Parliament House on May 8 for a photo shoot on his last day in Parliament as prime minister.

This is a huge encouragement to those present and those still jailed for drug offences.

The Government’s policy on drug abuse has been consistent throughout the years despite international pressure. It deals with the problem firmly but at the same time also helps rehabilitate former offenders.

The Government has said that every Singaporean counts and this heartwarming episode shows the statement holds true.

Vincent Lau Yeow Sin